By Rachel Menitoff
ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — More than a dozen people have been displaced following a fire at a condominium building in Howard County Tuesday evening, officials said.

The fire broke out along the 6300 block of Green Field Road in Elkridge.

Crews said the third-floor balcony and apartment were fully involved upon arrival.

Residents evacuated prior to arrival, the Howard County Fire Department said. Firefighters battled the flames from the outside.

A cat and a guinea pig were rescued and given oxygen, officials said.

In total, 14 adults, one child, seven dogs, five cats and a guinea pig have been displaced. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters from Montgomery County also responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Rachel Menitoff

