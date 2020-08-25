ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — More than a dozen people have been displaced following a fire at a condominium building in Howard County Tuesday evening, officials said.

The fire broke out along the 6300 block of Green Field Road in Elkridge.

Crews said the third-floor balcony and apartment were fully involved upon arrival.

Final Update: 6300 blk of Green Field Rd #Elkridge | *fire is out* | 12 condos posted | (at this time) 14 adults, 1 child, 7 dogs, 5 cats, and 1 guinea pig displaced | #Media release to follow this evening. pic.twitter.com/fzCoWVIWsM — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) August 25, 2020

Residents evacuated prior to arrival, the Howard County Fire Department said. Firefighters battled the flames from the outside.

A cat and a guinea pig were rescued and given oxygen, officials said.

In total, 14 adults, one child, seven dogs, five cats and a guinea pig have been displaced. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters from Montgomery County also responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

