CORONAVIRUS IN MD:ICUs Back Beneath 100, 377 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With COVID-19 numbers holding steady, New York has taken Maryland off its travel advisory list.

That means anyone visiting there no longer has to quarantine for two weeks.

If you are traveling out of state, you are still encouraged to get tested when you get home.

It’s now easier than ever to get a test at Six Flags America. They’ve expanded free testing to Mondays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. No appointment or doctors order is needed.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

