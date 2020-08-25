BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland and dozens of other states have reached an $85 million settlement with Honda over allegations the car company concealed safety issues related to faulty airbags.
The airbags were designed and manufactured by long-time Honda supplier Takata Corporation and first installed in vehicles in the 2001 model year, Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a news release. The airbags pose a rupture risk and were responsible for at least 14 deaths and 200 injuries in the U.S.
The attorneys general from 48 states and territories had argued Honda suspected issues with the airbags but delayed warning consumers even as it began recalling vehicles in 2008 and 2009.
As part of the settlement, Honda will be required to take a number of steps, including adding a fail-safe protection feature to future airbag designs and make changes to its procurement process to make sure suppliers follow proper record-keeping and performance standards.
Millions of Honda and Acura vehicles with model years ranging from 1996 to 2016 have been subject to recalls. To learn more, click here.