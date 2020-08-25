CORONAVIRUS IN MD:ICUs Back Beneath 100, 377 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LANGLEY PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating after a deadly triple shooting in Langley Park on Monday night.

Police were called just after 10:30 p.m. to the 7900 block of 14th Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man outside of the location. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other men were also shot and taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

