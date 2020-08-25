ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Lidl, a grocery store chain and America’s fastest-growing retailer, will open 10 new stores and add 400 jobs in Maryland by the end of 2021.
Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement Tuesday saying the new stores in Maryland are a part of a $500 million U.S. expansion.
“It is exciting news that a fast-growing global company like Lidl is continuing to invest and offer good-paying job opportunities at a time when they are needed the most,” said Gov. Hogan. “We welcome these new stores to our communities, and look forward to working with Lidl to ensure their continued growth and success in Maryland. This is more good news for our economic recovery, and will help more Marylanders get back to work.”
Lidl recently opened a $100 million regional headquarters and distribution center in Principio Business Park in Cecil County.
The new Maryland stores will be at the following locations:
- Annapolis (Anne Arundel County) on Solomons Island Road
- Brooklyn Park (Anne Arundel County) on Ritchie Highway
- Columbia (Howard County) on Little Patuxent Parkway
- Glen Burnie (Anne Arundel County) on Ritchie Highway
- Frederick (Frederick County) on W. Patrick Street
- Montgomery Village (Montgomery County) on Montgomery Village Avenue
- Oxon Hill (Prince George’s County) on Livingston Road
- Takoma Park (Montgomery County) on New Hampshire Avenue
- Timonium (Baltimore County) on East Padonia Road
- Wheaton (Montgomery County) on Randolph Road