GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Glen Burnie that happened during a fight Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 400 block of Old Stage Road for a fight in progress involving a knife at around 12:25 p.m.
Police said they found a man with a stab wound to his chest when they arrived. A witness said there was a large crowd in front of the building and a fight broke out between a man and a woman, but did not see a knife.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Eastern District Detectives are investigating and are attempting to gather additional information from the victim. Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-6145 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.