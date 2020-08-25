Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Get ready for meals and deals!
The dates for Maryland Restaurant Week were just announced, put on by the Restaurant Association of Maryland.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, you’ll be able to enjoy some delicious food.
And it’s easier than ever for restaurants to get in on this. There are no requirements, no pre-fixed menus needed and no entry fees.
Restaurants will offer special menus and discounts for dine-in, curbside and carryout.
You can apply now online to participate. It kicks off September 18.