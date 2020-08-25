Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — More businesses in Montgomery County are now open after the county council eased some restrictions Monday.
This includes museums, art galleries and bowling alleys.
Soccer games can also start back up since officials dubbed it a medium risk sport.
Places that serve food are also now required to post signs encouraging masks.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.