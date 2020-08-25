Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A power outage temporarily affected part of the downtown Baltimore area, City OEM said Tuesday morning.
An underground power cable needed fixing, BGE said.
At the time, around 394 customers lost power, but it was restored at 9:50 a.m. to all but 10 customers, but they expect their power to be restored soon.
There is a power outage affecting part of the downtown area. BGE crews are currently onsite and conducting repairs.
— Baltimore City OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) August 25, 2020
The outage map showed it mainly affected Lexington St. and Howard St.