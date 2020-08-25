CORONAVIRUS IN MD:ICUs Back Beneath 100 As 377 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A power outage temporarily affected part of the downtown Baltimore area, City OEM said Tuesday morning.

An underground power cable needed fixing, BGE said.

At the time, around 394 customers lost power, but it was restored at 9:50 a.m. to all but 10 customers, but they expect their power to be restored soon.

The outage map showed it mainly affected Lexington St. and Howard St.

