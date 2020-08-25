LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — William Morton was sitting in his living room Sunday evening at his home on Capital View Terrace in Landover when he started hearing gunfire outside his door.

“I just hear boom boom boom boom, like I heard it for three or four minutes,” he told WJZ Monday.

It was the sound of a shootout happening on his street that left three Prince George’s County police officers injured.

“This evening, I received a call that three of my officers were shot,” Interim Police Chief Hector Velez said Sunday during a press conference.

3 Prince George’s County Police Officers Shot In ‘Ambush’ While Responding To Call, 2 People In Custody

The officers initially arrived at a home on Capital View Terrace, just west of FedEx Field, responding to a call for a home invasion around 6:30 p.m.

When an officer got to the scene, he saw a vehicle parked and two men walking toward it. The two opened fire, hitting the officer three times before jumping into the car.

“I seen the police telling them to get outta the car,” said Morton, who watched from his home.

The officer was still able to call for help.

“There was gunfire that erupted from the vehicle and our officers returned fire,” Velez said.

One resident rushed outside to shoot the dramatic scene with her phone moments after the shooting took place.

“Oh my god, Oh my god,” you can hear her saying in the video.

She shared her videos exclusively with WJZ.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: moments after Sunday’s shootout, a neighbor shot this video from her doorstop as police were being rushed into ambulances. 3 officers were shot, PGC Police Chief said “they’re gonna be fine…they’re in good spirits” after being ambushed here on this street @wjz pic.twitter.com/AO4SFJHV1a — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) August 24, 2020

You can see one police officer on a stretcher being rushed to an ambulance and one man handcuffed, sitting on the curb.

The two men tried to drive off but crashed into a tree, police said. Both were injured.

Police dash camera video also captured the shooting. The 22-second clip released Monday showed the suspects opening fire seconds after the officer arrived.

Police apprehended the two men, 45-year-old Andre Larnell Smith of Mechanicsville, Pennsylvania, and 27-year-old Steven Maurice Warren of Washington, D.C., who are now in custody on charges of assaulting a police officer and first-degree attempted murder.

All three officers were treated at Prince George’s Hospital. One officer underwent surgery Sunday.

“They’re gonna be fine; they are in good spirits,” Velez said Sunday.

Two of the officers have been discharged from the hospital. The officers include a 15-year veteran, a five-year veteran and a four-year veteran, officials said Monday.

“This could have been so tragic, so we’re grateful for the outcome,” said Prince George’s County Fire Chief Tiffany Green.

In total, four officers fired their guns during the incident and are on routine administrative leave pending an investigation.

Police were in the neighborhood collecting evidence and interviewing neighbors on Monday.

Authorities believe this investigation will likely go on for some time. But Morton said Sunday’s shootout is extremely unusual for this neighborhood.

“We really don’t have no problems like that,” he said.

Body camera video from the officers is expected to be released later Monday.