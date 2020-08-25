ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 34-year-old Glen Burnie woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison for driving while intoxicated, which lead to the death of a 19-year-old man in June 2018.

Taysha Johnson was sentenced by Judge Mark Crooks in Anne Arundel County Court last week on one count of negligent manslaughter, a charge stemming from the death of Tyrese Glenn. Prosecutors said she also endangered the lives of two other teenagers, including her own child, who were in the vehicle.

Judge Crooks said it was one of the “most reprehensible cases” and gave Johnson the maximum sentence.

“The defendant is solely responsible for the death of Mr. Glenn,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “The defendant made the deliberate and selfish decision to drive while intoxicated showing a complete disregard for the lives of the minors that were in her vehicle as well as other motorists on the road. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the Glenn family as they heal from this tragic event.”

Teen Killed, 2 Other Teens Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash

Maryland State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on I-97 on June 21, 2018. A 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis had turned over onto its roof in a heavily wooded area. Eyewitnesses told police, the car was moving erratically and speeding through traffic before driving off the roadway and flipping multiple times.

According to police Johnson lost control of the car and police found an open container of Mad Dog 20/20 in her handbag.

At the hospital, police said Johnson’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy. She told police that she had drank a couple of alcoholic beverages before driving.

Her blood alcohol content was 0.24, three times the over the legal limit.

At Johnson’s sentencing, the court heard a recording of the defendant stating Glenn’s brother need to “grow up and get over it” because it was nobody’s fault the accident happened.

She pleaded guilty to the charges on February 11 and was sentenced on Aug. 20.