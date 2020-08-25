ROSEDALE, MD. (WJZ) — Two arrests are made in the shooting of a six-year-old boy in Rosedale on Sunday.
Officers responded to the unit block of Capella Court at around 7 a.m. Sunday morning when the boy suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body as he slept in his bed.
Detectives learned the gunshot came from townhome next door when a woman fired a handgun into the wall while attempting to unload the weapon, which belonged to her boyfriend.
Deyonna Nykeima Charles, 29, is charged with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in a metropolitan area. She was released on her own recognizance after a bail hearing Tuesday.
Corey Jarard Nash, 28, is charged with possessing a firearm after a felony conviction, illegal possession of a regulated firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.