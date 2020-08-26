WINDSOR MILL, MD. (WJZ) — Police charge three suspects in a shooting that happened on Rockdale Terrace early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Rockdale Terrace and Florida Road shortly after 3 a.m. where they saw a car matching one that had been taken in a carjacking just an hour before.

Officers stopped the vehicle and learned it had been taken from a man in the 6600 block of Dogwood Road, 21244, around 1:50 a.m. The victim in that case, a man, was assaulted during the carjacking and taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

The suspects were taken into custody for the carjacking.

Shortly after at around 3:33 a.m., police were called about a shooting victim near the area where the call for shots fired had been dispatched. Police found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police determined the same suspects responsible for the carjacking were also responsible for shooting the man during an armed robbery while he was walking home from 7-Eleven along Rockdale Terrace, and they were trying to flee the scene of the shooting when they were stopped by officers who recognized the vehicle from the earlier carjacking.

The three suspects, Brandon Antonio Muldrow, 30, Eric Raymon Harrington, 28, and Adam Aria Arasteh, 19, are all charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, robbery and armed robbery.