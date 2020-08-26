Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chicago activists spent Wednesday in Baltimore.
They’re uniting with local Italian organizations, demanding the Christopher Columbus statue be restored near Little Italy.
The oldest statue of Columbus in the country was yanked down, broken and thrown into the Inner Harbor on July 4.
The “Hands Off Christopher Columbus” organization says it’s a slap in the face to Italian-Americans.
They’re now offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction of those responsible for the vandalism.
Sure, restore it, just not on taxpayers’ land. Let the Italian community locate it on private property, preferably inside a building where it can be protected from more vandalism… and that will surely happen. (not a threat, a fact) Columbus was a slaver who did not “discover America”, there should be no statues of him on public property.
What private citizens put on their own property is their choice, but I can assure you stuff glorifying the CSA & slavery will be vandalized. Times have changed, slave owners, slavers and Confederates are no longer “heroes”.