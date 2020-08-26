BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Code Red Extreme Heat Alert is declared for Baltimore City on Thursday, as a heat index is expected to reach 105 degrees in the region.

“Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States. The effects of extreme heat are exacerbated in urban areas, especially when combined with high humidity and poor air quality,” said Dr. Dzirasa. “Extreme heat is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions. I encourage all residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbors, and pets.”

The Health Department’s Division of Aging will open the following locations as cooling centers on Thursday, August 27th from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Waxter Center for Senior Citizens 1000 Cathedral Street (410) 396-1324

1000 Cathedral Street (410) 396-1324 Oliver Center Senior Center 1700 Gay Street (410) 396-3861

1700 Gay Street (410) 396-3861 Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Avenue (410) 396-9025

2825 Fait Avenue (410) 396-9025 John Booth Senior Center 2601-A East Baltimore Street (410) 396-9202

2601-A East Baltimore Street (410) 396-9202 Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Road (410) 426-4009

4920 Harford Road (410) 426-4009 Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker Street (410) 396-7725

1601 Baker Street (410) 396-7725 Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging 4501 Reisterstown Road (410) 396-3535

The Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks will also open the following locations as cooling centers on Thursday, August 27th from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Mary E. Rodman Recreation Center- 3600 Mulberry Street 410-396-0477

3600 Mulberry Street 410-396-0477 Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center- 1201 Pennsylvania Avenue 410-396-8490

1201 Pennsylvania Avenue 410-396-8490 James D. Gross Recreation Center- 4600 Lanair Avenue 410-396-0755

Additionally, ShopRite Howard Park (4601 Liberty Heights Ave., 21207) will operate as a community cooling center during their regular hours.

Residents who want to go to a cooling center are encouraged to call before they arrive to make sure there is space available.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, residents who visit a cooling center are asked to wear a cloth mask in public and maintain social distancing at least six feet apart from others whenever possible.

The health department said people should not visit a cooling center if they have symptoms including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste and smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call ahead to a healthcare professional and mention your symptoms.

The Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks pools are open, guests must register in advance and are asked to come 15 minutes before their reservation to check-in.

City residents who want cooling center information on Code Red Extreme Heat Alert days can call 311.

If someone is having a heat-related medical emergency, or are experiencing signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke should call 911, the department said.