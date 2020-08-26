CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, ICU Cases and Positivity Rate Up
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least one person was escorted by Baltimore Police after tense moments between President Trump supporters and protesters outside Fort McHenry ahead of Vice President Mike Pence’s speech for the Republican National Convention on Wednesday.

WJZ’s Rachel Menitoff was at the scene.

Video shows police standing by the Trump supporters and protesters after the incident.

 

WJZ has reached out to police to see if any arrests were made and are waiting to hear back.

Vice President Pence returned to Baltimore for one of the most important speeches of his political career—as he made his case for a second term for President Trump at the Republican National Convention.

During his term as vice president, Pence has made repeated visits to Baltimore. He toured the port, addressed immigration agents and previously stopped at Fort McHenry.

The historic Fort is a favorite backdrop of the Trump Administration. President Trump spoke there on Memorial Day.

