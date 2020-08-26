ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations and ICU cases are up in Maryland, according to the latest numbers released by state health officials.

A total of 105,486 positive COVID-19 cases were reported over the span of the pandemic in the state — 440 more since Tuesday.

Hospitalizations are up to 432 from 411 Tuesday, while ICU cases are up to 106 from 97.

Ten more Marylanders have died from the virus, bringing the total to 3,574

The statewide positivity rate is now 3.35%, which is also up from Tuesday.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 105,486 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 1,819,950 tests. The statewide positivity rate is now 3.35%. Number of persons tested negative: 1,157,685

Number of confirmed deaths: 3,574 pic.twitter.com/33eshsure9 — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) August 26, 2020

Nearly 1.82 million coronavirus tests were administered in the state with 1.15 million coming back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases in the state:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 387 (20) Anne Arundel 8,037 (222) 10* Baltimore City 14,110 (435) 16* Baltimore County 14,823 (569) 23* Calvert 766 (27) 1* Caroline 480 (3) Carroll 1,655 (117) 3* Cecil 766 (30) 1* Charles 2,306 (91) 2* Dorchester 430 (5) Frederick 3,376 (116) 7* Garrett 63 Harford 2,344 (66) 3* Howard 4,266 (111) 6* Kent 255 (22) 1* Montgomery 19,599 (776) 39* Prince George’s 25,648 (757) 23* Queen Anne’s 523 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,086 (54) Somerset 181 (3) Talbot 458 (4) Washington 1,241 (32) Wicomico 1,480 (47) Worcester 766 (22) 1* Data not available (10) 6*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 3,803 10-19 7,322 (1) 20-29 18,801 (23) 1* 30-39 19,635 (46) 6* 40-49 17,431 (118) 3* 50-59 15,559 (287) 16* 60-69 10,588 (580) 13* 70-79 6,455 (884) 26* 80+ 5,452 (1,622) 77* Data not available (3) 1* Female 55,487 (1,749) 75* Male 49,559 (1,815) 68*

By Race and Ethnicity