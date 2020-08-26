ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations and ICU cases are up in Maryland, according to the latest numbers released by state health officials.
A total of 105,486 positive COVID-19 cases were reported over the span of the pandemic in the state — 440 more since Tuesday.
Hospitalizations are up to 432 from 411 Tuesday, while ICU cases are up to 106 from 97.
Ten more Marylanders have died from the virus, bringing the total to 3,574
The statewide positivity rate is now 3.35%, which is also up from Tuesday.
Nearly 1.82 million coronavirus tests were administered in the state with 1.15 million coming back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of the cases in the state:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|387
|(20)
|Anne Arundel
|8,037
|(222)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|14,110
|(435)
|16*
|Baltimore County
|14,823
|(569)
|23*
|Calvert
|766
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|480
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,655
|(117)
|3*
|Cecil
|766
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,306
|(91)
|2*
|Dorchester
|430
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,376
|(116)
|7*
|Garrett
|63
|Harford
|2,344
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|4,266
|(111)
|6*
|Kent
|255
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|19,599
|(776)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|25,648
|(757)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|523
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,086
|(54)
|Somerset
|181
|(3)
|Talbot
|458
|(4)
|Washington
|1,241
|(32)
|Wicomico
|1,480
|(47)
|Worcester
|766
|(22)
|1*
|Data not available
|(10)
|6*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,803
|10-19
|7,322
|(1)
|20-29
|18,801
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|19,635
|(46)
|6*
|40-49
|17,431
|(118)
|3*
|50-59
|15,559
|(287)
|16*
|60-69
|10,588
|(580)
|13*
|70-79
|6,455
|(884)
|26*
|80+
|5,452
|(1,622)
|77*
|Data not available
|(3)
|1*
|Female
|55,487
|(1,749)
|75*
|Male
|49,559
|(1,815)
|68*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|33,622
|(1,462)
|53*
|Asian (NH)
|1,936
|(132)
|6*
|White (NH)
|23,574
|(1,508)
|67*
|Hispanic
|25,419
|(413)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,610
|(38)
|Data not available
|15,885
|(11)
|7*