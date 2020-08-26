TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University will move all classes to remote learning for the rest of the fall semester, the University said Wednesday.
“As president of Towson University, my greatest priority and responsibility is to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff. The events of the last few days are a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the virus,” President Schatzel said in a letter to the campus community.
TU moved classes online for the first week of the semester after a testing sample by the University Health Center revealed 55 positive test results out of 627 people.
None of the 55 individuals who tested positive are on campus, according to the University.
Courses were set to move to fully remote after Thanksgiving, but that has now been accelerated.
