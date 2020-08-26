CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, ICU Cases and Positivity Rate Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCBS News: 2020 America Decides
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As more Marylanders recover from COVID-19, those who’ve had the virus are now helping those who are still suffering from the shortness of breath, coughing and fever.

In coordination with the Blood Bank of Delmarva, the Maryland COVID Plasma Initiative hosted a plasma drive.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The donations will go to the Maryland Blood Bank and then local hospitals to help those who are suffering from COVID-19.

Doctors say antibodies in the plasma may help patients recover faster and suffer less.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply