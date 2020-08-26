Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As more Marylanders recover from COVID-19, those who’ve had the virus are now helping those who are still suffering from the shortness of breath, coughing and fever.
In coordination with the Blood Bank of Delmarva, the Maryland COVID Plasma Initiative hosted a plasma drive.
The donations will go to the Maryland Blood Bank and then local hospitals to help those who are suffering from COVID-19.
Doctors say antibodies in the plasma may help patients recover faster and suffer less.
