BEL AIR, MD. (WJZ) — With back to school on the horizon, the Harford County Health Department is encouraging all parents and guardians of school-aged children to make an appointment at the health department for the required immunizations for fall.

Children are still required to be vaccinated even though Harford County schools are virtually learning.

The health department is offering the Varicella and MMR vaccine for Kindergartners and Tdap and Meningitis for 7th graders.

They said all children in need of a vaccine, however, are welcome to make an appointment.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the month of September at 1321 Woodbridge Station Way in Edgewood. They are not accepting walk-ins.

“Vaccinations are a very important strategy to maintain children’s health and wellbeing. Without up to date vaccinations, children can become ill from such preventable diseases as measles, rubella, pertussis (whooping cough), as well as other illnesses. Many children have missed important vaccinations due to concerns about COVID-19, as well as, medical providers’ offices having limited availability. Children need to be vaccinated before they are potentially exposed. Now is the perfect time to protect your children by getting them vaccinated.” said Lynda Boegner, Acting Director of the Clinical Health Bureau, in collaboration with the Maryland Department of Health.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone must wear a mask and only one person may accompany the child. No groups are allowed.

For more information about the immunization clinic or to schedule an appointment, please call 410-6121774.