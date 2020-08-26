ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has offered the state’s support to Texas and Louisiana as Hurricane Laura nears landfall.
On Twitter, Hogan wrote he had reached out to his colleagues in both states — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott — “to offer support and assistance from the State of Maryland.”
Laura is expected to make landfall overnight near the Texas/Louisiana border as either a category 4 or category 5 storm. The National Hurricane Center warns “unsurvivable storm surge” could reach up to 40 miles inland.
The remnants of Laura could bring heavy rain to Maryland over the weekend.
