CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, ICU Cases and Positivity Rate Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCBS News: 2020 America Decides
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Governor Larry Hogan, Hurricane Laura, Larry Hogan, Local TV, Louisiana, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, texas

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has offered the state’s support to Texas and Louisiana as Hurricane Laura nears landfall.

On Twitter, Hogan wrote he had reached out to his colleagues in both states — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott — “to offer support and assistance from the State of Maryland.”

Laura is expected to make landfall overnight near the Texas/Louisiana border as either a category 4 or category 5 storm. The National Hurricane Center warns “unsurvivable storm surge” could reach up to 40 miles inland.

The remnants of Laura could bring heavy rain to Maryland over the weekend.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply