Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — We all know how passionate Marylanders are about our state.
Now, there’s a proposal for a new state song you can sing loud and proud.
Congressman Jamie Raskin co-wrote a song to replace the current song “Maryland, My Maryland.”
From the Western Mountains to the Ocean City shores, this new version is sung by a Northwestern High School Student and pays tribute to state landmarks and iconic figures.
Raskin says the original version of the song, written in the 1800s, has racist undertones.
considering how racist and pro Confederacy (a country that attacked the USA) the present lyrics are and that many people will not sing them, it is time for a change.