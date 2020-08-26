BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — A 25-year-old Baltimore man was charged in an Aug. 7 shooting at a Comfort Inn in Brooklyn, Maryland.
Anne Arundel County Police responded to the motel at 6921 Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a multiple gunshot wounds.
Police learned the victim was inside a hotel room when he heard a knock on the door. When the door opened, three unknown men entered his room and demanded money from the victim. When the victim told the suspects he had no money, one of the suspects fired multiple shots at the man, then fled.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives identified one of the suspects as Kevin Michael McNally in the shooting. Police searched a home in the 4300 block of Alan Drive in Baltimore on Aug. 21 and found McNally.
He was placed under arrest and charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and theft under $1,500.
Police continue to search for two other suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Huppmann at 410-222-6135. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.