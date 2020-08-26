Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland and three other states will get a total of nearly $20 million to combat the opioid epidemic, the U.S. Department of Labor said Wednesday.
Maryland, Florida, Ohio, and Wisconsin all got funds from the labor department as part of a pilot program that aims to tackle both the health and economic effects of the epidemic. The money will be used for job retraining and other services in areas hit hard by addiction.
Each of the states will use the money to bring together community partners, ranging from employers to treatment centers and law enforcement organizations, to address the epidemic’s economic impacts.
In January, Maryland got $3.6 million to address opioid abuse during pregnancy.