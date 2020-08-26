Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Meet the amazing Jack!! This lovable cat has been at the Maryland SPCA for 327 days and counting.
Cat trainers said Jack is the “Border Collie of Cats.” His ideal adopter has no kids or other pets and will enjoying daily playtime and training.
You can build a deep bond with him, but he loves being pet and snuggled, too.
Jack’s smart and can learn new tricks easily, the trainers said. The MDSPCA said they will help a new owner learn how to train him.
He’s a one-of-a-kind-cat looking for a one-of-a-kind-home.
If you’re interested in adopting Jack, visit mdspca.org/adopt.