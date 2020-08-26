BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Protesters held a car caravan in south Baltimore Wednesday evening ahead of Vice President Mike Pence’s Republican National Convention speech at Fort McHenry.

The protest, organized by the People’s Power Assembly, snaked through streets near Fort McHenry.

Demonstrators held signs reading Black Lives Matter and decrying recent cuts to the U.S. Postal Service.

Peoples Power Assembly organizing a car caravan in opposition to the Vice President‘s visit to Baltimore. @wjz pic.twitter.com/PeenGiIrQl — Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) August 26, 2020

One of the event’s organizers said Baltimore hasn’t forgotten about President Donald Trump’s comments last year during a Twitter feud with the late Rep. Elijah Cummings during which he called Baltimore “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

“Our strongest message is really to Pence, who also represents the president, for both of them to get out of Baltimore, that we feel they have created this kind of atmosphere of racism and hatred that’s not necessary and not welcome to come here,” organizer Sharon Black said.

“We feel that they have created an atmosphere in this country of racism and hatred,” she said.

A number of Trump supporters also gathered outside Fort McHenry, including Ray Hinkle, who wrote a song on the president’s behalf and hopes to share it Wednesday night.

“The song says I used to be a Democrat, and that was a long dark time, and now I’m a Republican, I wake up with a great big grin because Trump put his life on hold to help America,” said Ray Hinkle.

The vice president’s choice of Fort McHenry to make his RNC speech drew criticism. Some said it’s inappropriate to use a federal facility for political gain.

“I think it’s pretty crass to have it be used for a political purpose, for one particular party, which is not representative of the entire nation,” said protester Andrew Farrell.

A handful of people watched Pence’s speech on their phones from outside, and other groups stuck around to hold up signs in protest for the duration of his time in Baltimore.