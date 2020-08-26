ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 11,000 Marylanders signed up to be election judges, Gov. Larry Hogan reported. Now Hogan urges local election judges to secure and train the judges for the upcoming election.
“As of today, based mainly on our administration’s aggressive recruiting efforts, more than 11,000 Marylanders have expressed interest in serving as election judges for the upcoming general election,” Hogan wrote. “However, there are increasing reports that local boards of election have failed to contact, or even turned away, interested election judges. This is unacceptable, and hurts our ability to safely conduct the November election.”
Hogan sent multiple notices encouraging 65,000 state employees to sign up and serve as election judges. Hogan’s office also collaborated with colleges and universities asking 167,000 staff and students to serve as judges.
“It is absolutely critical to ensure that the November election is conducted safely and effectively during the COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote the governor. “You must stress to local boards the importance of responding to and training election judges immediately. There is no time to waste.”
Hogan continues to encourage voting by mail, early voting and voting on Election Day at off-peak times as safe.
Visit the State Board of Elections website for more information on becoming an election judge: elections.maryand.gov.