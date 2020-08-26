Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Taking the message of Black Lives Matter on the move, and the next stop, Baltimore.
Ride To D.C. is the largest protest bike ride in U.S. history, and over 150 participants have arrived in Baltimore after leaving from New York City on Wednesday morning.
The group is raising awareness about the importance of Black lives.
This pit stop in Charm City is just part of their 250 mile, six-day long bike tour that will end in the nation’s capital, just in time for the National Action Network’s Commitment March on Friday.
That march will commemorate the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s I Have a Dream speech.
they are all wearing masks- good for them! I then think of the racist pro Trump bikers rally where almost none were wearing masks………and spiked corona.
BLACK LIVES MATTER and it should scare you racists how many Whites are onboard w/ the movement as yet another unarmed Black man who was not even in physical contact w/ cops was shot by police while his 3 little kids in the car watched. This has to stop. I am not anti cop I am anti murder of unarmed people of any color, but it just so happens most of them are Black men.