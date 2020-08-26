Comments
THURMONT, Md. (WJZ) — Swimming is now prohibited in Cunningham Falls State Park, Maryland State Park officials say.
“Low water levels caused by below-average rainfall and above-average air temperatures necessitate the closure,” park officials said.
Although swimming is not allowed, other activities can continue: hiking trails to the falls are open, picnicking, fishing and boating are allowed.
If you would like to cancel or change your reservation please contact the Reservation System Call Center at 1-888-432-2267, Mon-Fri, 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., or log into their website at https://parkreservations.maryland.gov/.