BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Vice President Mike Pence will deliver his speech for the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry Wednesday night after the Maryland Republican Party received a special-use permit from the National Park Service to use the fort as a backdrop for his political address.
In preparation for the event, a forklift damaged a brick walkway where Republicans were building a stage for Pence’s appearance, according to a National Park Service spokeswoman.
The bricks dated back to a 1930s restoration at the fort. The National Park Service will conduct a full evaluation after the event is over, they said.
Built in 1798, Fort McHenry and the Americans in it successfully defended Baltimore Harbor from the British Navy in the War of 1812. The scene inspired Francis Scott Key to write “The Star Spangled Banner.” The U.S. designates the fort as a national monument and historic shrine.
Protestors are expected to make an appearance at Fort McHenry as well, with the Peoples Power Assembly set to caravan and protest the vice president’s visit, the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and “defend postal workers and voting rights.”
The caravan will start at 190 W. Ostend Street to Fort McHenry, then move on to Douglas Homes. They’ll then march on foot or continue in the car caravan to the main post office.