BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old woman was arrested at Fort McHenry Wednesday during Vice President Mike Pence’s visit, the Baltimore Police Department said.
The woman, whose name was not released, was arrested for assault, police said. No other arrests were made.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Protesters, Supporters Gather Ahead Of VP Mike Pence’s RNC Speech At Fort McHenry
- Trump Administration, Frequently Critical Of Baltimore, Has Used City As Backdrop For Several Speeches Including VP Pence’s RNC Address
- At Least One Person Escorted By Police After Tense Moments Between Trump Supporters, Protesters Ahead Of VP Pence’s RNC Speech
- Forklift Damages Fort McHenry Walkway Ahead Of VP Mike Pence’s RNC Speech
- Fort McHenry To Close Tuesday, Wednesday Ahead Of Vice President Pence’s RNC Speech
- VP Mike Pence To Deliver RNC Speech From Fort McHenry
Protesters and supporters gathered outside the fort prior to the vice president’s speech, leading to a few tense moments.
A few tense moments between Trump supporters and opponents outside Fort McHenry ahead of the Vice President’s speech. We did see at least one person escorted away by Baltimore Police. We are reaching out to see if any arrests were made tonight. @wjz pic.twitter.com/qlLSYRbBA4
— Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) August 27, 2020
Fort McHenry will be closed until Friday as crews take down the stage set up for Pence’s remarks.