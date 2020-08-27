CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down As Total Cases Surpass 106K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old woman was arrested at Fort McHenry Wednesday during Vice President Mike Pence’s visit, the Baltimore Police Department said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was arrested for assault, police said. No other arrests were made.

Protesters and supporters gathered outside the fort prior to the vice president’s speech, leading to a few tense moments.

Fort McHenry will be closed until Friday as crews take down the stage set up for Pence’s remarks.

