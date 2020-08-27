Comments
PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who may be suffering from dementia who was found Thursday afternoon in Perry Hall.
The woman was located around 4 p.m. in the Perry Hall area on Deviation Road near Ebenezer Road, just off Honeygo Boulevard.
Police say she appears to be suffering from dementia and is unable to provide her name or where she lives.
Anyone who recognizes her or has information is asked to contact officers at the White Marsh Precinct by calling 410-887-5000, or simply dial 911.