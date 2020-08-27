BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Art will begin a phased reopening on September 16 as closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. It expects to be fully reopened by Sept. 30.
The BMA will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with timed-entry passes. BMA members will have access to passes first on August 28 with the general public to follow on Sept. 4.
The Sculpture Garden is already open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to dusk.
As a part of its reopening, the BMA released its health and safety protocols which include mask requirements, signage, traffic in the museum, capacity limitations and sanitation requirements.
The BMA will limit capacity at 25 percent or a max of 350 visits per day starting on Sept. 16, which up to 525 visitors per day on Sept. 30.
When it reopens, the museum will resume its planned roster of 2020 exhibitions that celebrate female-identifying artists and leaders.
