BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police detective has been suspended without pay after being charged with perjury and misconduct in office, the department said Thursday.
Detective Leon Riley, IV, is charged with perjury, misconduct in office and first-degree and second-degree assault tied to two incidents this year and last year.
“Due to the nature of the charges including one being a felony, Det. Riley, who had his police powers suspended immediately when this investigation began in April 2020, will now be suspended without pay pending the outcome of this case,” the department wrote in an email. “This type of conduct, if proven, will not be condoned. The Department’s Public Integrity Bureau has been working with the State’s Attorney’s Office on this investigation.”
The state’s attorney’s office said the incidents happened on April 22, 2019, and December 2, 2019.
In the April incident, Riley is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of perjury and one count of misconduct. The state’s attorney’s office said two victims were involved in that case.
In the December incident, an indictment said Riley “restricted the breathing of a citizen, that created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury” to him. He’s charged with one count each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct.
Further details about the incidents were not immediately available.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!