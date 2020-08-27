CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down As Total Cases Surpass 106K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen are searching for a missing 59-year-old man who was last seen late last week.

Christopher Elliott is five-foot-eight, weighs 160 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen getting into a cab on August 21 and later involved in a ravine rescue in Harford County. Officials do not suspect foul play.

Anyone who sees him should call the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121 or email spersuhn@aberdeenmd.gov.

