ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate fell slightly Thursday as the state’s total number of confirmed cases topped 106,000, the health department reported.
As of Thursday, the Maryland Department of Health reported 106,063 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, up 440 from Wednesday.
Hospitalizations fell from 432 on Wednesday to 412 on Thursday. Of those, 305 are in acute care and 107 are in intensive care.
Six more people in the state have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 3,580.
The state has seen 1,841,425 total COVID-19 tests conducted, of which 1,169,019 came back negative. The positivity rate fell from 3.35 percent on Wednesday to 3.30 percent on Thursday.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|389
|(20)
|Anne Arundel
|8,132
|(222)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|14,243
|(436)
|19*
|Baltimore County
|15,043
|(575)
|24*
|Calvert
|772
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|485
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,665
|(119)
|3*
|Cecil
|768
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,331
|(91)
|2*
|Dorchester
|437
|(6)
|Frederick
|3,413
|(116)
|7*
|Garrett
|62
|Harford
|2,381
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|4,300
|(111)
|6*
|Kent
|260
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|19,733
|(779)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|25,817
|(762)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|526
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,091
|(55)
|Somerset
|187
|(3)
|Talbot
|461
|(4)
|Washington
|1,267
|(32)
|Wicomico
|1,506
|(47)
|Worcester
|794
|(22)
|1*
|Data not available
|(7)
|1*
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,859
|10-19
|7,445
|(1)
|20-29
|19,033
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|19,806
|(46)
|6*
|40-49
|17,586
|(118)
|3*
|50-59
|15,691
|(287)
|16*
|60-69
|10,668
|(584)
|13*
|70-79
|6,498
|(888)
|26*
|80+
|5,477
|(1,631)
|76*
|Data not available
|(2)
|1*
|Female
|56,043
|(1,755)
|74*
|Male
|50,020
|(1,825)
|68*
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|33,923
|(1,468)
|54*
|Asian (NH)
|1,963
|(132)
|6*
|White (NH)
|23,909
|(1,517)
|67*
|Hispanic
|25,593
|(415)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,650
|(39)
|Data not available
|16,025
|(9)
|5*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.