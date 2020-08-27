CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down As Total Cases Surpass 106K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate fell slightly Thursday as the state’s total number of confirmed cases topped 106,000, the health department reported.

As of Thursday, the Maryland Department of Health reported 106,063 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, up 440 from Wednesday.

Hospitalizations fell from 432 on Wednesday to 412 on Thursday. Of those, 305 are in acute care and 107 are in intensive care.

Six more people in the state have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 3,580.

The state has seen 1,841,425 total COVID-19 tests conducted, of which 1,169,019 came back negative. The positivity rate fell from 3.35 percent on Wednesday to 3.30 percent on Thursday.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 389 (20)
Anne Arundel 8,132 (222) 10*
Baltimore City 14,243 (436) 19*
Baltimore County 15,043 (575) 24*
Calvert 772 (27) 1*
Caroline 485 (3)
Carroll 1,665 (119) 3*
Cecil 768 (30) 1*
Charles 2,331 (91) 2*
Dorchester 437 (6)
Frederick 3,413 (116) 7*
Garrett 62
Harford 2,381 (66) 3*
Howard 4,300 (111) 6*
Kent 260 (22) 1*
Montgomery 19,733 (779) 39*
Prince George’s 25,817 (762) 23*
Queen Anne’s 526 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,091 (55)
Somerset 187 (3)
Talbot 461 (4)
Washington 1,267 (32)
Wicomico 1,506 (47)
Worcester 794 (22) 1*
Data not available (7) 1*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,859
10-19 7,445 (1)
20-29 19,033 (23) 1*
30-39 19,806 (46) 6*
40-49 17,586 (118) 3*
50-59 15,691 (287) 16*
60-69 10,668 (584) 13*
70-79 6,498 (888) 26*
80+ 5,477 (1,631) 76*
Data not available (2) 1*
Female 56,043 (1,755) 74*
Male 50,020 (1,825) 68*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 33,923 (1,468) 54*
Asian (NH) 1,963 (132) 6*
White (NH) 23,909 (1,517) 67*
Hispanic 25,593 (415) 10*
Other (NH) 4,650 (39)
Data not available 16,025 (9) 5*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

