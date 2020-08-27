BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old Frederick man faces multiple charges for allegedly repackaging and selling pesticides as cleaning supplies he claimed would kill the coronavirus.
Marek Majtan is charged with mail fraud and violating the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said.
According to a criminal complaint, Majtan bought pesticides from a person on Facebook Marketplace and then repackaged and sold them online, including on eBay and on a website he set up, claiming they killed both COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.
Undercover investigators bought two of the products on May 20, which led them to execute a search warrant at the FedEx location where the products were shipped. Officials then found five more packages that were intended for customers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Massachusetts, the complaint said.
On his website, Majtan claimed the products were approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Environmental Protection Agency. He also claimed to have sold more than 1,200 bottles to 322 customers, which he reportedly lied about to attract customers.
Majtan is set to appear in court on September 11. If found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the mail fraud charge and up to a year in prison and a $25,000 fine for violating FIFRA.