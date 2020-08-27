ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — On the heels of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement that schools statewide can move toward reopening as coronavirus metrics improve, local school systems said they have no plans to make any immediate changes to their virtual starts to the academic year.

Thursday evening, Hogan, Maryland State Department of Education Superintendent Karen Salmon and Maryland Department of Health Acting Deputy Secretary Dr. Jinlene Chan said all jurisdictions in the state have shown improvement enough that some form of in-person learning is possible in each county and Baltimore City.

Anne Arundel County: Students in Anne Arundel County will begin the school year online as planned.

Superintendent George Arlotto said despite the state’s suggestion, the metrics don’t support moving to full in-person learning: “Since we began discussing the reopening of schools, we have said we would proceed aggressively but prudently to get our students and staff back into school buildings in a safe manner. We had another in a series of continuing conversations with the Department of Health today after learning of the new guidance through the Governor’s announcement. “We will begin the school year virtually because the metrics do not put us in a position to consider full in-person instruction at this time, but will continue to push forward with plans to hold small in-person instruction for some students with special needs and students at our Centers of Applied Technology. We are also continuing to plan for the logistical implementation of a safe hybrid learning model across our county as quickly as possible. That will not happen overnight, and it will require the collaborative efforts and willingness of our families, our teachers and other employees, and our contractors.”

Baltimore City: The school system is holding a virtual reopening town hall at 6 p.m. Thursday to answer parent questions. A full statement has not been released.

You're invited to tonight's reopening town hall at 6 p.m. to share your ideas with district leadership and hear updates on the planning process. pic.twitter.com/NCKWMoZ013 — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) August 27, 2020

Baltimore County: The school system is holding a virtual reopening town hall at 6 p.m. Thursday to answer parent questions. A full statement has not been released.

We hope you can join @grobertsbcps, @CbyersChristina, and @RJones_8 for a Community Conversation tonight about the virtual reopening of schools. We are happy to answer questions. All are welcome. #Back2BCPS LINK TO JOIN THE MEETING: https://t.co/FRH7COZ45k pic.twitter.com/dqve2mW8YY — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) August 27, 2020

Calvert County: Superintendent Daniel Curry tweeted the announcement will not lead to any immediate changes for students, who will begin classes virtually on September 2.

For those who saw the press conference today with Gov. Hogan and State Superintendent Dr. Salmon, I want to assure that the message in no way alters our immediate plans. We are starting school online on 9/2 and following our recovery plan to bring more children in over time. — Daniel D Curry (@CalvertSuper) August 27, 2020

Howard County: Classes will begin virtually on September 8 as planned. While current plans call for students to learn remotely through the first semester, the school board will review its plans on October 22.

Superintendent Michael Martirano released the following statement:

“We have received questions from the community related to today’s press conference by the Governor and State Superintendent of Schools. The Howard County Board is Education voted to start virtually for the first semester and implement in person supports for small groups of students with plans to reevaluate on October 22 for the second semester. As we have done since the start of the pandemic, the Board and I will continue to take all input by the Maryland State Department of Education into consideration when making decisions. We will review this new information and guidance as soon as the details are provided to superintendents. “This does not impact the start of school on September 8 or any of the preparations that have already been communicated to families.”

Montgomery County: The school board will meet in the coming weeks to update its education plan for the 2020-2021 school year. The August 31 virtual start date will not change.

The school system and school board issued a joint statement after Thursday’s announcement:

“We thank Governor Larry Hogan and State Superintendent Karen Salmon for their guidance on the return to in-person instruction for local school districts. However, we are deeply disappointed by the last-minute announcement of this critical information for school systems. We know many in our community will have questions about what this new guidance means for our students. Please allow us time to thoughtfully assess these important developments and continue to prepare for a successful start to the school year.” “As we shared earlier this month, we are working with county health officials on a process that will allow us to bring in small groups of students, such as students in specific special education programs. The Board of Education will meet in the coming weeks to continue to discuss a plan for the 2020-2021 school year. Our focus remains on the academic needs and the health and safety of our students and staff.”

Prince George’s County: Classes in Prince George’s County will begin virtually as planned.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks released a statement saying the county will keep working with medical experts on what changes to make to learning:

“The health, safety and wellbeing of Prince George’s County residents is my top priority. As we have done since the onset of this unprecedented pandemic, we will continue to make informed and responsible decisions based on the advice of our medical professionals. While we are pleased to see our COVID-19 infections decline, we are very clear that this virus is still active in our community. We are excited to start a new school year on Monday, and we look forward to welcoming back all of our PGCPS students, teachers and staff virtually. We will continue to work with our doctors and medical professionals and reevaluate our distance learning model as circumstances change.”

We will work with the County Executive, local health officials and the CEO to assess when it is safe for our students and employees to resume in-person learning. (3/3) — PGCPS (@pgcps) August 27, 2020

