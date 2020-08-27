BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has postponed the launch of his latest Under Armour collection that was set to be released Thursday “out of respect for Jacob Blake and his family.”
“Unbelievable we’re here again. Shot 7xs. In the back. In front of his kids. There’s no progress without humanity,” Johnson tweeted Thursday morning.
Out of respect for Jacob Blake & his family we’ll postpone our @projectrock @underarmour PR3 launch today. I’ll keep you posted on our relaunch date.
Unbelievable we’re here again.
Shot 7xs. In the back.
In front of his kids.
There’s no progress without humanity.
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 27, 2020
“Project Rock” is Johnson’ line with the Baltimore-based athletic gear company. He was expected to launch PR3 Thursday. He said he’ll keep fans posted on a relaunch date.
“My new collection is built for the hardest workers in the room. I don’t care how old you are, what you do for a living, or what your bank account says,” Rock said in a press release from Under Armour back in February. This collection is designed for the ones who know that success comes one way—through the work.”
Blake was shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin as he tried to get back into his car. His three children were there at the time of the shooting.
