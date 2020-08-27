CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down As Total Cases Surpass 106K
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Thursday afternoon.

Elijah Simpson was last seen around 4:50 p.m. in the 6500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information should contact police at 301-772-4911.

