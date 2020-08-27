Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Thursday afternoon.
Elijah Simpson was last seen around 4:50 p.m. in the 6500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
MISSING CHILD: 11 y/o Elijah Simpson was last seen on 8/27 at approx. 4:50 pm in the 6500 blk of Pennsylvania Ave. Elijah is 5’1, 115 lbs. and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue sweatpants. If located please call 301-772-4911. Please share. pic.twitter.com/f3sNSKZbUp
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 27, 2020
He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue sweatpants.
Anyone with information should contact police at 301-772-4911.