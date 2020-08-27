BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore Police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday for lying to federal agents about the sale of illegal drugs seized during a BPD investigation.

According to the U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office, 48-year-old Victor Rivera was involved in a scheme to sell three kilograms of seized cocaine back in 2009.

Rivera of Nottingham, Maryland learned about a large-scale narcotics trafficker operating out of a home in the 1400 block of Ellamont Street, his plea agreement stated. On February 19, 2009, Rivera and his squad conducted a drug sting and recovered drug wrappers and trash that contained cocaine residue after following two individuals from the home. They obtained a search warrant.

Rivera as among those who searched the home, and while no drugs were found there, police found keys to a pickup truck outside that contained drugs.

The cocaine was taken via police van to be turned in as evidence, but some remained in the van. Rather than turning in this cocaine, Rivera and others agreed to sell the cocaine and split the proceeds, the plea agreement stated.

Ultimately, Rivera received $20,000 in profits from the sale of the drugs.

Then on Nov. 1, 2019, Rivera agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with FBI task force officers. He was told it was a crime to lie to the task force officers and he acknowledged he understood, but then made a number of false statements.

The FBI TFO asked, “Did you ever hear of anybody taking any drugs or any money or anything like that from the incident?”

Rivera replied, “No sir. No.”

He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for making false statements.

