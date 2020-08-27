ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Government House in Annapolis was bathed in purple and gold light Wednesday night in honor of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.
“Our state’s history has been shaped by extraordinary women leaders, and women will continue to lead the way into our next chapter,” Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Wednesday along with a photo of the building.
In August 1920, the 19th Amendment, which prohibited states from using sex as a determinant of voter eligibility, was certified into law.