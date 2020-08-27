CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down As Total Cases Surpass 106K
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Paul Corderman to a Maryland Senate seat in Washington County.

Hogan announced the appointment on Thursday. It follows the recommendation made by the Washington County Republican Central Committee.

Corderman has been a member of the Maryland House of Delegates. He will represent District 2 in Washington County to fill a seat vacated by former Sen. Andrew Serafini.

Corderman has been a House member since December 2017.

