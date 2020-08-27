BREAKINGGov. Hogan Says Maryland Schools Can Reopen For In-Person Learning; Leaves Decision Up To Local Leaders
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:going out of business, Local TV, Lord + Taylor, Lord and Taylor, Maryland, Maryland News, store closing, Talkers

NEW YORK (WJZ) — America’s oldest department store is closing all of its stores as it goes through bankruptcy proceedings.

Lord + Taylor, which opened in 1826, announced Thursday that all of its remaining 38 stores, including two in Maryland and one in Washington, D.C., will close. The Maryland locations include stores at The Mall in Columbia and White Flint in Montgomery County.

Both Maryland stores were included in a previously-announced list of locations that were closing.

Going out of business sales are set to begin on Thursday.

