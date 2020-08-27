ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan said during a press conference on Thursday that the gap in COVID-19 positivity rates in Maryland have made “dramatic improvements” since the start of the pandemic.
The governor said that the COVID-19 positivity rate in Maryland has been below five percent for 63 consecutive days.
Governor Hogan speaking now live on @wjz says MD positivity rate has been below 5% for 63 consecutive days #COVID @wjz
— Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) August 27, 2020
Positivity rates among Marylanders under 35 has declined by 44 percent since July 23, and has now fallen below four percent to 3.79 percent, Gov. Hogan said.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The positivity rates among Marylanders 35 and over has dropped below 3 percent and is now at 2.79 percent, the governor added.
Gov. Hogan said hospitalizations have also decreased nearly 76 percent since they peaked 117 days ago at 1,711.
The governor added that in the last month alone, Maryland has seen a nearly 32 percent decline in ICU levels.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.