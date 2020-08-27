ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to provide an update on schools Thursday as classes are set to begin in just days across the state.
Hogan, Maryland State Department of Education Superintendent Karen Salmon and Maryland Department of Health Acting Deputy Secretary Dr. Jinlene Chan are set to speak at a news conference at 4 p.m.
Today at 4 p.m., I’ll be joined by @MdPublicSchools Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon and @MDHealthDept Acting Deputy Secretary Dr. Jinlene Chan to provide an update on schools. pic.twitter.com/YvLyfLCiYu
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 27, 2020
Details of the update were not immediately available.
