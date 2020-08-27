CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down As Total Cases Surpass 106K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to provide an update on schools Thursday as classes are set to begin in just days across the state.

Hogan, Maryland State Department of Education Superintendent Karen Salmon and Maryland Department of Health Acting Deputy Secretary Dr. Jinlene Chan are set to speak at a news conference at 4 p.m.

Details of the update were not immediately available.

