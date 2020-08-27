BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young blasted President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for “flouting [his] executive order” and “exploiting the challenges of [the] City” by using Fort McHenry as the backdrop for Pence’s Republican National Convention speech Wednesday night.
Mayor Young posted the following statement on Twitter:
“It’s the height of hypocrisy for this self-proclaimed law and order president and vice president to flout my lawful Executive Order, dated August 7, 2020, intended to keep our residents safe during what continues to be a raging pandemic that they have politicized and failed to control. The administration has seized every opportunity to exploit the challenges of our City and fan the flames of the division, never once demonstrating the will or desire to partner with us in rooting out the lingering effects of systemic racism. Instead, they use one of our greatest assets – the historic Fort McHenry National Shrine – as a prompt to continue their distortions of fact, in favor of a fictionalized narrative of what we all know is failed leadership.”
My statement on the event at Fort McHenry last night pic.twitter.com/HA9OlQ8V9I
— Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young (@mayorbcyoung) August 27, 2020
Vice President Pence returned to Baltimore for one of the most important speeches of his political career—as he made his case for a second term for President Trump.
Pence’s choice of Fort McHenry to make that address has drawn criticism from others, also. The Coalition To Protect America’s National Parks has called it “inappropriate” to use the fort “for political gain.”
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Protesters, Supporters Gather Ahead Of VP Mike Pence’s RNC Speech At Fort McHenry
- Baltimore Mayor GOP Candidate To Open Wednesday’s RNC With Pledge Of Allegiance
- Forklift Damages Fort McHenry Walkway Ahead Of VP Mike Pence’s RNC Speech
The historic Fort is a favorite backdrop of the Trump Administration. President Trump spoke there on Memorial Day.
Baltimore has been in the spotlight for the Democrats as well—with now-Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris choosing the city as her campaign headquarters during her presidential run.
I can only hope that his term will soon be over. He is a waste and has no vision and no understanding of how to make the City great again! Instead of appreciating all the free publicity for that Fort, he attacks the Commander in Chief. Balt City is still being run by thugs and theives. I pray that they elect that wonderful Republican black woman!! She is a breath of fresh air and will address the true issues holding this city back.