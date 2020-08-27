SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — A Montgomery County teacher was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into allegations he had sexual contact with a student in 2014 and 2015, county police said.
Maxwell Alexander Bero, 30, of Clarksburg, faces one charge of sexual abuse of a minor and six charges of third-degree sexual offense.
The Montgomery County Police Department said the sexual contact happened between August 2014 and June 2015 when the victim was an eighth-grader at Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School in Silver Spring. The incidents happened on school property after school hours.
Police said he engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with the victim and exchanged sexual materials and messages with her.
Bero was her teacher at the time, police said. He has since been placed on administrative leave from his assignment at Watkins Mill High School in Gaithersburg.
Investigators began looking into the allegations last month. Police said there may be more victims and are asking any potential victims to call them at 240-773-5400.