CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down As Total Cases Surpass 106K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Baltimore, Baltimore News, crash, Curtis Bay, Fatal crash, Fort Smallwood Road, Local TV, Marley Neck Boulevard, Nicole Roggio, Talkers

CURTIS BAY, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman was killed in a crash in Anne Arundel County Wednesday night, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Fort Smallwood Road and Marley Neck Boulevard just before 10:45 p.m. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said a 2004 Acura TSX was heading south on Fort Smallwood Road and a 1985 Chevrolet Caprice Classic was heading east on Marley Neck Boulevard when they collided in the intersection.

The Chevy’s driver, 44-year-old Nicole Lea Roggio, was taken to Shock Trauma where she later died, police said. The Acura’s driver, a 48-year-old woman from Pasadena, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police are still investigating the crash but said alcohol and speed are believed to be factors.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply