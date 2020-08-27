CURTIS BAY, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman was killed in a crash in Anne Arundel County Wednesday night, police said.
The crash happened at the intersection of Fort Smallwood Road and Marley Neck Boulevard just before 10:45 p.m. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said a 2004 Acura TSX was heading south on Fort Smallwood Road and a 1985 Chevrolet Caprice Classic was heading east on Marley Neck Boulevard when they collided in the intersection.
The Chevy’s driver, 44-year-old Nicole Lea Roggio, was taken to Shock Trauma where she later died, police said. The Acura’s driver, a 48-year-old woman from Pasadena, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Police are still investigating the crash but said alcohol and speed are believed to be factors.