By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens were one of a few teams that took the field for practice Thursday morning as many teams boycott games due to the unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. However, the team is still planning to meet afterward to talk about social justice issues.

The team announced that while practice goes on as scheduled, the team meetings set for the afternoon were canceled in order to provide time to discuss the best way to move forward with discussions about social justice.

“The team decided to practice this morning, but after practice the team will come together for a team meeting to discuss and work on a plan for continued social justice work,” a team spokesman said.

The sports world was upended on Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks became the first team to boycott a playoff game in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The NBA followed up by postponing all of Wednesday night’s games with the WNBA, MLS and several MLB teams following suit.

In the NFL, the Detroit Lions canceled practice, the Washington Football Team postponed their Thursday scrimmage and the Indianapolis Colts did the same.

Prior to Ravens practice, head coach John Harbaugh huddled his players around him and delivered a speech for several minutes before the session started. According to reports, several players sat out Thursday’s practice though it is unclear which of those did so out of protest.

With the team slated to meet to discuss how to move forward with their social justice work later today, a statement from the team is possible.

